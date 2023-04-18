Vilnius to host high-level NATO, Asia-Pacific forum on cyber threats

“Cyber Champions Summit: a bridge between the Transatlantic and Asia-Pacific Cyber” is co-organized by the Ministry of National Defence, the National Cyber Security Centre and the Regional Cyber Defence Centre.

“This high-level meeting of cybersecurity experts is an excellent opportunity for strengthening inter-state cooperation in the area of cyber security. Cyber threats know no borders and therefore require a coordinated response with our Allies and partners. Global challenges present in cyberspace continuously change, for which reason we must share best practices and conscript the private sector to look for new solutions in cyber threat prevention together,” National Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas says.