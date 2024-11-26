Vilnius plane crash victim was 48-year-old Spanish pilot – police

Other two crew members – a 55-year-old German and a 34-year-old Lithuanian – sustained injuries.

The injured men are being treated in Republican Vilnius University Hospital and Santaros Clinic.

A Boeing 737 flying from the eastern German city of Leipzig crashed on early Monday about one kilometre away from Vilnius Airport. It hit a residential house No 5 on Žirnių Street. The plane belonged to Spanish airline Swiftair and was contracted by German logistics firm DHL.