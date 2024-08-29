Vilnius city to launch drone flying course in September

The 0.9-hectare drone training area, which opened in Šeškinė Hills in August, will offer drone training classes for schoolchildren and a drone operation programme for adults.

Five institutions will deliver accredited non-formal drone operation programmes in Vilnius: the capital city’s Children and Youth Centre (Hobiverse), Inovatyvaus ugdymo centras, Nataliya Kazakova Computer School, Mokslo šviesa and CodeAcademy Kids.