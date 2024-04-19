Vičiūnai Group sells Kaliningrad plant

“I can confirm these data exist and they are accurate,” Šarūnas Černiauskas, head of Siena, told ELTA on Friday.

Vičiūnai Group has not commented on the report yet.

Last week, a pre-trial investigation was opened into violation of international sanctions amid reports that a Vičiūnai Group company allegedly transported sanctioned goods and battlefield items to Russia.

The investigation is carried out by officers of the Customs Criminal Service in Klaipėda under supervision of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The LRT national broadcaster reported on 9 April that Plungės kooperatinė prekyba, part of Vičiūnai Group, at least 11 times transported sanctioned goods from Lithuania to Vičiūnai-Rus, another company of the group based in Russia’s Kaliningrad Region.