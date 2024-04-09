Vičiūnai Group company transported sanctioned goods from Lithuania to Russia

Based on the report, high priority goods and technologies, classified as battlefield items, were exported from Lithuania to Kaliningrad. Vičiūnai admitted to reporters to have transported the goods to Russia but denied knowledge about the sanctions.

Plungės kooperatinė prekyba, which makes food products from surimi, supplied various equipment to Vičiūnai-Rus factory in Sovetsk.

According to the report, last year the EU, the USA, the UK and Japan drafted a list of priority items found on the battlefield in Ukraine, which includes 50 sanctioned goods. These goods are prohibited to be exported to or transported through Russia in order to limit the aggressor’s ability to strengthen its military.