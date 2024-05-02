Vėgėlė leads money race as presidential election nears

Vėgėlė currently has over EUR 161,000 cash on hand. The presidential candidate made a contribution of EUR 10,000 to his own campaign, while his father and brother donated the maximum allowed amount of EUR 17,990 each, while his mother contributed EUR 3,700. The remaining funds were raised from natural persons.
Šimonytė follows closely behind, with over EUR 156,000 in her campaign coffers. The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) contributed the largest share of EUR 150,000, while more than EUR 6,000 was raised from small donations from individuals.
Jeglinskas took in more than EUR 88,000 for his campaign, with the major donor being the party that nominated him. Individual donations totalled just over EUR 1,500.
President Gitanas Nausėda, who is seeking re-election, raised almost EUR 73,000. All the donations were made by natural persons. Nausėda has not donated any money to his own campaign.
Dainius Žalimas, the Freedom Party’s presidential candidate, raised over EUR 62,000, including the party’s contribution of over EUR 27,000. The remaining funds came from private donors.
Independent Eduardas Vaitkus follows with over EUR 45,000 in his electoral account. Most of these funds are small donations from individuals, as well as the EUR 1,000 in court-ordered legal costs from the account of the VRK.
Remigijus Žemaitaitis, who has recently handed in resignation as MP, raised over EUR 27,000. The independent candidate donated EUR 6,000 to his own campaign while other donations were made by individuals.
Andrius Mazuronis, nominee of the Labour Party, raised just EUR 8,600 for his campaign, the lowest figure among all the contenders. Almost all the money (EUR 8,000) came from the party.
Lithuanians will go to the polls in the 2024 presidential election on 12 May.