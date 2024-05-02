Vėgėlė leads money race as presidential election nears

Vėgėlė currently has over EUR 161,000 cash on hand. The presidential candidate made a contribution of EUR 10,000 to his own campaign, while his father and brother donated the maximum allowed amount of EUR 17,990 each, while his mother contributed EUR 3,700. The remaining funds were raised from natural persons.

Šimonytė follows closely behind, with over EUR 156,000 in her campaign coffers. The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) contributed the largest share of EUR 150,000, while more than EUR 6,000 was raised from small donations from individuals.

Jeglinskas took in more than EUR 88,000 for his campaign, with the major donor being the party that nominated him. Individual donations totalled just over EUR 1,500.