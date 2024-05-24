Vėgėlė endorses Nausėda in presidential runoff

„I urge voting for Gitanas Nausėda and granting Gitanas Nausėda a second chance. (&) Let the firm mandate be a clear obligation from the society to act“ Vėgėlė wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

Nausėda faces his rival Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė in runoff voting. The incumbent president garnered 43.95% of votes in the first round, whereas Šimonytė, Conservative party’s (TS-LKD) nominee, was the runner up with 20.05%. Vėgėlė was third with 12.35% of votes and did not advance to runoff voting.