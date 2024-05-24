Vėgėlė endorses Nausėda in presidential runoff

„I urge voting for Gitanas Nausėda and granting Gitanas Nausėda a second chance. (&) Let the firm mandate be a clear obligation from the society to act“ Vėgėlė wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.
Nausėda faces his rival Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė in runoff voting. The incumbent president garnered 43.95% of votes in the first round, whereas Šimonytė, Conservative party’s (TS-LKD) nominee, was the runner up with 20.05%. Vėgėlė was third with 12.35% of votes and did not advance to runoff voting.
In his post, Vėgėlė admitted that he had criticised the current president a number of times, yet he claimed that during the election campaign Nausėda proved he had principles, was determined and has listened to the opinion of the Lithuanian people.
Meanwhile, Vėgėlė accused Conservative nominee Šimonytė of arrogance and humiliating people.
„It is essential to demonstrate to the Conservatives how the society evaluates their four-year rule. So they would not boast of good results before elections to the European Parliament and the Seimas,“ Vėgėlė wrote, adding that lower turnout would benefit Šimonytė.
However, earlier, at a press conference following the first round of elections held on 12 May, Vėgėlė stated that there was no point in endorsing either candidate or casting ballots in runoff voting altogether as the election outcome was predictable.
Runoff voting is held on 26 May. Just like five years ago, voters will have to choose between Nausėda and Šimonytė.