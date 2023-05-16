Valentinavičius. The Lithuania of Rustic: What is its future in the EU?

The European Parliament is sending a serious signal to EU countries, including Lithuania, by ratifying the Istanbul Convention. However, Lithuania is the master of interpreting signals from EU institutions and officials. In dealing with migration flows, Lithuania has shown the world and Europe that it can interpret the decisions and actions of international and regional institutions. This time, the signal is also likely to be sent to everyone else, but not to Lithuania, about the need for the EU member states to ratify the Convention. Of course, international and regional organisations have more serious leverage to influence the political agenda of an EU member state. For example, by freezing Hungary’s funding for non-compliance with the rule of law and seeking judicial reforms by increasing the independence of the judiciary, the EU has forced the Hungarian government to undertake reforms in the hope of EU funding.