Valentinavičius. Lithuania’s political agenda on human rights: keep gays and migrants out of Lithuania

Similarly, the ruling majority is not in a hurry to amend the law prohibiting the promotion of a different concept of marriage and family formation than that enshrined in the Constitution and the Civil Code, even after the European Court of Human Rights ruling. The Court ruled that Lithuania had violated an article of the European Convention on Human Rights defining freedom of expression when the Vilnius University of Education, which published the book, applied the provisions of the law on the Protection of Minors against Negative Effects of Public Information by suspending the distribution of the book, which was described as “propaganda of homosexuality” and then distributing it under the label “Information may have a negative impact on persons under the age of 14 years”.

The political “troika” that won the Seimas elections and formed the ruling majority seems serious about demonstrating Lithuania’s strong will and leadership to defend Lithuania against the instrumentalisation of the East and the West. Determined to enshrine in law the possibility of turning away migrants at the border, they did not stop even after Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, urged them to refrain from such a step, which would be detrimental to Lithuania’s reputation. Having previously pushed back the migrants at the behest of the Minister, they will now do so ‘legally’, and it does not matter that international organisations have not stopped repeating that Lithuania must respect its international obligations to protect human rights.

By launching a crusade against migrants, Lithuania is, in fact, continuing the tradition of illiberal states, the fight against otherness, i.e., gays, lesbians, transgender people, migrants, women, those who speak out for the bodily integrity, for reproductive rights, all those who deviate from the norm, understanding the norm in a way it was cherished in the times we were occupied by the Soviets.



The ruling majority, while declaring its respect for democratic values, dissipates Western instrumentalisation by refusing to adopt the Civil Union Law, which recognises unions of homosexual and heterosexual couples, and to ratify the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (the Istanbul Convention), because it is Western propaganda; yes, the same as Vladimir Putin in Russia, Aliaksandr Lukashenko in Belarus and Viktor Orban in Hungary is talking about.