Utena Rally manager suspected of negligent homicide in deadly car crash

On 27 September 2024, during the race Samsonas Rally Utena 24, a Latvian citizen born in 1987 appeared to have lost control of his Ford Focus racing car in a turn and ran off the road, targetting the crowd standing on the roadside.

A man born in 2022 was killed on scene and other 13 people sustained different injuries. They were hospitalised or given outpatient treatment.

The pre-trial investigation interviewed around 40 witnesses and consulted experts who have already provided their findings. Nine people have now been recognised as victims in the investigation.