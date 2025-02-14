Utena Rally manager suspected of negligent homicide in deadly car crash

On 27 September 2024, during the race Samsonas Rally Utena 24, a Latvian citizen born in 1987 appeared to have lost control of his Ford Focus racing car in a turn and ran off the road, targetting the crowd standing on the roadside.
A man born in 2022 was killed on scene and other 13 people sustained different injuries. They were hospitalised or given outpatient treatment.
The pre-trial investigation interviewed around 40 witnesses and consulted experts who have already provided their findings. Nine people have now been recognised as victims in the investigation.
The allegations of negligent homicide were brought against D.L., head of the car racing event, after investigators found a breach of specific safety rules.
The Criminal Code provides for imprisonment of up to seven years for negligent homicide in violation of special safety rules established by law.
The pre-trial investigation continues, the Prosecutor’s Office added.