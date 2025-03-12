US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia bring optimism – Seimas speaker

Peace should not be achieved at the expense of the victim or by sacrificing interests and territorial integrity, Skvernelis said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Wednesday morning.

He nonetheless said that the ongoing talks bring optimism.

“It was well noted that the ball is now in Russia’s court. […] Perhaps this will also help open Americans’ eyes as to what Russia’s reactions may be to what happened in negotiations yesterday,” he added.