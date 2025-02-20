US president’s statements on Zelensky not good news for democratic world, says Nausėda’s adviser

"The fact that the Russian narrative and the disinformation narrative, a narrative that is clearly not in line with reality, would be taken over so quickly, struck us like a thunderbolt out of the blue," Asta Skaisgirytė told LRT Radio on Thursday morning, adding that Trump’s words about Volodymyr Zelensky were unexpected for all NATO allies.
Speaking of the US president’s call for a new presidential election in Ukraine, Skaisgirytė said it was impossible to hold it during a state of martial law in the country.
"The president of Lithuania has asked how one can hold these elections when there is war. How to ensure that people can go to ballot boxes, that all citizens, including those who are currently fighting on the front, can vote in the election. It is not at all clear how those elections can be organised, not to mention the fact that Ukraine is currently under a state of emergency, martial law," the presidential adviser said.
New elections in Ukraine would only be possible by law after the war is over and a lasting peace is secured, she said.
Ukrainian law prohibits parliamentary or presidential elections during a state of martial law.
The US president called Zelensky „a dictator“ in comments on Trump’s Truth Social platform on Wednesday. Before that, he blamed Ukraine for starting the war and said that Zelensky was not a legitimate president after his five-year term ended in 2024, accusations that have been reiterated by the Kremlin.
"A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Zelensky reacted to Trump’s attacks by accusing him of succumbing to Russian „disinformation“, AFP reported.