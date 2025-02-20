US president’s statements on Zelensky not good news for democratic world, says Nausėda’s adviser

"The fact that the Russian narrative and the disinformation narrative, a narrative that is clearly not in line with reality, would be taken over so quickly, struck us like a thunderbolt out of the blue," Asta Skaisgirytė told LRT Radio on Thursday morning, adding that Trump’s words about Volodymyr Zelensky were unexpected for all NATO allies.

Speaking of the US president’s call for a new presidential election in Ukraine, Skaisgirytė said it was impossible to hold it during a state of martial law in the country.

"The president of Lithuania has asked how one can hold these elections when there is war. How to ensure that people can go to ballot boxes, that all citizens, including those who are currently fighting on the front, can vote in the election. It is not at all clear how those elections can be organised, not to mention the fact that Ukraine is currently under a state of emergency, martial law," the presidential adviser said.