US defence industry giant plans to produce ammunition in Lithuania

The letter of intent on investments in Lithuania was signed on Monday by Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė, National Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas and Vice President of the Northrop Grumman Corporation Stephen O’Bryan.

The minister of national defence noted that the letter of intent is not yet a binding agreement, thus specific details would be agreed by the end of the year, another agreement would be signed and manufacturing would begin in over 18 months.