US ambassador visits training area, where search for missing US soldiers continues

The ambassador expressed support and solidarity to the families of the four missing American soldiers, and to the troops and units that are working hard on recovery.
"As our secretary of defence has said – we will not rest until our troops are found. You can see that it is technically a very difficult recovery situation. I want to thank the Lithuanian government, the authorities and all that are out here helping in the recovery. Their support has been absolutely vital and essential to this, and we are so grateful. Lithuania is a model ally, and we are so grateful for their help," said Ambassador McDonald.
The ambassador met with Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė at the scene.
The minister stated in a post on social platform X: „Search and rescue of missing soldiers is ongoing. Our armed forces and rescue services are working around the clock. This accident is incredibly difficult and painful for us. Our hearts are with the soldiers, their families and friends. Thank you to the US Ambassador Kara C. McDonald for standing with us. While the rescue efforts continue, we stand with the US troops. Our bond remains strong even in the hardest times.“
As reported, four US soldiers and a tracked armoured vehicle went missing during a training exercise at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė on 25 March.
The US Embassy in Lithuania said the soldiers are from the US Army’s 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.
US Army Europe and Africa said in a statement that four US soldiers were operating the M88 Hercules armoured recovery vehicle during a training exercise. It said the vehicle was discovered submerged in a body of water.
The M88 Hercules armoured recovery vehicle, weighing over 60 tonnes, is used to remove disabled tanks from the battlefield.
Engineering equipment is attempting to recover the submerged vehicle from a swampy area in the training ground.