Urged by Seimas speaker, MPs file requests to access classified info

"As of now, all members of the Seimas whose duties involve working with classified information have filled in questionnaires," ELTA has learned from the Office of the Seimas.
Certain MPs are legally required to address the State Security Department (VSD) and fill in questionnaires to learn about state secrets.
Information classified as "top secret" may be accessed by members of the Board of the Seimas and the Committee on National Security and Defence.
Information classified as "secret" may be accessed by members of the Committees on Audit, Economics, European Affairs, Legal Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Budget and Finance, as well as by chairs and deputies of the Anticorruption Commission and Energy and Sustainable Development Commission.
Based on the Law on State Secrets and Official Secrets, information labelled as „restricted“ may be provided to all MPs who need to access it based on their duties.