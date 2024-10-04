Unruly passer-by disrupts Freedom Party’s election campaign event

Aušrinė Armonaitė, leader of the Freedom Party and minister of the economy and innovation, later described the incident on her Facebook account.

She was on the stage together with Transport Minister Marius Skuodis and three other speakers. According to Armonaitė, a passer-by started shouting „you are a thief“, „you are an American agent“. The man then hurled a full can of beer and a wallet at the stage.

The event that was livestreamed was promptly interrupted for the safety of viewers but resumed afterwards.