Ukrainians do not wish Nemunas Dawn members to attend upcoming meeting – media

MP Žygimantas Pavilionis, member of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), confirmed this information to the public broadcaster.
"I chaired a meeting of the [Seimas] Committee on Foreign Affairs, which approved the secondment. Information was revealed during it that Ukrainians do not desire any representatives of the Nemunas Dawn in the delegation, whether because of Remigijus Žemaitaitis’ sweeping statements or his overall activities," Pavilionis told LRT.
However, these claims were disputed by Robert Puchovič, chairman of the Nemunas Dawn political group in parliament.
"We have always supported Ukraine and will support Ukraine’s victory. There is no question about that. […] If we receive such a letter from Ukrainian politicians, we can comment then. Today I have not received a letter that our relations with Ukraine are somehow bad," said Puchovič.
Lithuanian and Ukrainian MPs hold regularly meetings to discuss both support for the country that has been invaded by Russia and other matters.
As reported, earlier Žemaitaitis questioned the State Defence Council’s decision to raise Lithuania’s defence funding to 5-6% of GDP in 2026-2030. When Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis urged him to travel to Ukraine and see why this was necessary, Žemaitaitis declared that in Ukraine one can only learn to take bribes, be corrupt, sell weapons and sell out the country.
On Thursday, the State Security Department (VSD) recommended to the parliament speaker not to grant Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn, the right to access top secret information.