Ukrainians do not wish Nemunas Dawn members to attend upcoming meeting – media

MP Žygimantas Pavilionis, member of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), confirmed this information to the public broadcaster.

"I chaired a meeting of the [Seimas] Committee on Foreign Affairs, which approved the secondment. Information was revealed during it that Ukrainians do not desire any representatives of the Nemunas Dawn in the delegation, whether because of Remigijus Žemaitaitis’ sweeping statements or his overall activities," Pavilionis told LRT.

However, these claims were disputed by Robert Puchovič, chairman of the Nemunas Dawn political group in parliament.