Ukrainian suspected of Ikea store arson pleads guilty

The young man was escorted to court by officers from the Public Security Service (VST). At the hearing he sat in a chair with his head tilted down hiding his face in the hood of the jacket.
His testimony in court lasted for nearly three hours. After a court hearing behind closed doors prosecutor Tomas Uldukis told the media that the defendant pleaded guilty and regretted over his actions. The prosecutor added that the suspect admitted his guilt during the pre-trial investigation and gave a rather detailed testimony.
Prosecutors intend to request the court to extend the suspect’s arrest for two more months. He has been held under arrest since 13 May 2024.
The Ukrainian citizen was a minor at the time of the crime and will not be sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.
Another individual linked to Ikea arson case has been arrested in Poland and may stand trial in the neighbouring country both for Ikea arson in Lithuania and similar crimes in Poland.
The international search of several other individuals has been launched in this case, too.
A civil claim was filed seeking for a compensation of EUR 485,000 for damage done to Ikea store.
The trial is held behind closed doors. The youths were promised EUR 10,000 and a BMW car for arson.
It is suspected that the Ukrainian citizen, aged 17 at the time, acted on orders from Russia’s special services and set fire to Ikea store in Vilnius on 9 May 2024.
It is believed that an incendiary device with a timer was placed in the store a day earlier. Law enforcement is treating the incident as a terror act. According to prosecutors, the crime was committed by a terrorist group, while the attack might have been organised and ordered by individuals linked to Russia’s special services.
It is thought that Ikea was selected as a target because the company closed 17 stores and 3 or 4 of its factories in Russia after the Russian army invaded Ukraine in 2022. Ikea group substantially contributed to supporting Ukraine as well.
The individual accused of arson at Ikea previously travelled to Poland where he received instructions to set on fire and bomb supermarkets in Lithuania and Latvia.
According to law enforcement, when preparing to commit terror the teenager collected information vital for planning of terror attacks and transferred this data to other members of the terrorist group.
The suspect left for Riga, Latvia, on 13 May 2024, on a bus but was detained by Lithuania’s antiterrorist police unit Aras near Panevėžys city. He was found to be in possession of items that would have been used in terror attacks in Riga.
He faces allegations of committing an act of terror, training for terrorism and unlawful possession of explosives.