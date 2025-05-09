Ukrainian suspected of Ikea store arson pleads guilty

The Ukrainian citizen was a minor at the time of the crime and will not be sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors intend to request the court to extend the suspect’s arrest for two more months. He has been held under arrest since 13 May 2024.

His testimony in court lasted for nearly three hours. After a court hearing behind closed doors prosecutor Tomas Uldukis told the media that the defendant pleaded guilty and regretted over his actions. The prosecutor added that the suspect admitted his guilt during the pre-trial investigation and gave a rather detailed testimony.

The young man was escorted to court by officers from the Public Security Service (VST). At the hearing he sat in a chair with his head tilted down hiding his face in the hood of the jacket.

Another individual linked to Ikea arson case has been arrested in Poland and may stand trial in the neighbouring country both for Ikea arson in Lithuania and similar crimes in Poland.

The international search of several other individuals has been launched in this case, too.

A civil claim was filed seeking for a compensation of EUR 485,000 for damage done to Ikea store.

The trial is held behind closed doors. The youths were promised EUR 10,000 and a BMW car for arson.

It is suspected that the Ukrainian citizen, aged 17 at the time, acted on orders from Russia’s special services and set fire to Ikea store in Vilnius on 9 May 2024.