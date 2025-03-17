Ukrainian national suspected of Ikea arson attack, was underage at the time – prosecutors

"The pre-trial investigation established who was involved in the Ikea arson, and that they were young people, under 20 years old. One of them, who is being brought to court, was a minor at the time. Both perpetrators are citizens of Ukraine," Prosecutor Artūras Urbelis told a press conference on Monday.

The underage Ukrainian "acted in the interests of the military structures and security services of the Russian Federation," the prosecutor said.

He will be tried in Lithuania while another suspect will be handed over to Poland, according to Urbelis.