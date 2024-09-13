Ukrainian man will stand trial in Lithuania for migrant smuggling

Kaunas Regional Prosecutor’s Office on Friday transferred the case to Kaunas Regional Court.

Based on the criminal case, the suspect transported 15 foreigners from Riga (Latvia) through Lithuania’s state border in Zarasai district on 18 July 2024.

The man drove across nearly all of Lithuania but on the night of 19 July police officers stopped the vehicle on the road Kaunas–Prienai–Alytus.

It is suspected that the man was transporting foreigners to Poland in return for at least EUR 200.