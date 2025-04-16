Ukrainian man pleads guilty in Ikea arson trial

The young man was underage at the time of the crime and faces a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years. He has been held in custody since 13 May 2024.
"He said that he accepts the charges, he pleads guilty. In principle, there is a possibility of a shortened evidentiary inquiry here, and the sentence could be reduced by one-third, as the law provides for a one-third reduction of the sentence in such cases," Prosecutor Tomas Uldukis told ELTA.
The underage Ukrainian "acted in the interests of the military structures and security services of the Russian Federation," the Prosecutor’s Office had said. Another suspect was handed over to Poland.
The next court hearing is scheduled to take place on 9 May.
A warehouse of the Ikea store based less than a kilometre away from Vilnius Airport was set ablaze on 9 May last year. The Ukrainian man allegedly arrived at the Ikea shopping centre on the evening of 8 May and hid an incendiary mechanism with a time bomb in one of the departments, which was activated on 9 May at around 4 a.m.
After filming the fire and sending out the video, the defendant, together with another person, following instructions, immediately disposed of the remaining electric igniters, the clothes worn at the scene and other small items. The following night they left in a car set for them for Warsaw, where the defendant received a BMW 530 as a reward for the task he had done, the Prosecutor’s Office said.