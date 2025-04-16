Ukrainian man pleads guilty in Ikea arson trial

A warehouse of the Ikea store based less than a kilometre away from Vilnius Airport was set ablaze on 9 May last year. The Ukrainian man allegedly arrived at the Ikea shopping centre on the evening of 8 May and hid an incendiary mechanism with a time bomb in one of the departments, which was activated on 9 May at around 4 a.m.

After filming the fire and sending out the video, the defendant, together with another person, following instructions, immediately disposed of the remaining electric igniters, the clothes worn at the scene and other small items. The following night they left in a car set for them for Warsaw, where the defendant received a BMW 530 as a reward for the task he had done, the Prosecutor’s Office said.