Ukraine will build explosives factory in Lithuania

"The new explosives factory in Lithuania is a clear signal for an aggressor that we will not back down. Ukrainian and European defence capabilities are growing and will continue to grow, speaking both about armament and ammunition, as well as about advanced defence and security technologies," says Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė.
In 2023, the RDX market totalled USD 10 billion. Due to the growing demand of this explosive material, the market is projected to grow and reach USD 13 billion by 2028.
The Ministry of the Economy and Innovation this year initiated legislative amendments enabling defence industry companies to launch projects in Lithuania in the shortest time possible.
Therefore, it is expected that facilitated procedures will allow to break ground for the factory in Lithuania in 2025.