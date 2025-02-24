Ukraine support campaign Radarom crowdfunds EUR 5mn

Two thirds of the funds will be used for purchasing Lithuanian-made drones and counter drones, while the remaining one third of the amount will be used to buy Ukrainian-made equipment. The equipment will be donated to Ukraine.
The latest data suggests that EUR 5,024,771 has been donated so far. Donations will be accepted on 24 February 2025 as well, which marks the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
On Sunday, the campaign culminated in a solidarity procession and concert Laisvė Šviečia (Freedom Shines) that attracted thousands of viewers in Vilnius.
Participants of the procession carried Ukrainian flags and walked from Cathedral Square to Lukiškių Square, where the concert took place.
Some people held banners reading "Today Ukraine, tomorrow Lithuania?", "From Ukraine to Palestine – Occupation is a Crime" and "Trump = Putin". Participants of the event also held Lithuanian flags and historical flags of Belarus.
People attending the event said it was important to show to the West that Lithuania’s support to Ukraine is unwavering.
President Gitanas Nausėda addressed the audience at the concert via a video message. He said Lithuania has stood with Ukraine for three years of the war, donating funds, weapons and equipment. He said Ukraine is defending and continues to fight, and the more it is talked about a ceasefire the more strength it needs for a new breakthrough, for victory and sustainable peace. The president added that by helping Ukraine Lithuania is helping itself and Europe.
Marking the 11th anniversary of the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula by Russia, 11 bonfires were lit in Lukiškių Square.
Prior to the event, a rally was held with Ukraine’s new Ambassador Olha Nikitchenko thanking Lithuania for its aid and support.
The rally was also attended by Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis, other politicians and ambassadors of foreign countries.