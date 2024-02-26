Ukraine support campaign Radarom attracts EUR 8mn in donations

Lithuanian people, companies and organisations donated funds and an auction took place in which prominent Lithuanians sold their items.

The campaign closed with a concert on 24 February, the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Lithuanians donated EUR 8,289,155 for which at least 1,105 special packages for Ukrainian warriors will be delivered.

Donations will be used to purchase “safe soldier kits”, including a night vision monocle, a laser site and personal anti-drone equipment. One such kit costs EUR 7,500. All of the professional equipment was made by Lithuanian companies Brolis Semiconductors and NT Service. Some of the kits have already been delivered to Ukraine.