Ukraine’s security is Europe’s security – Nausėda

Presenting Lithuania’s position, the head of state emphasised that the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine is a crucial moment to reaffirm our commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom.
"There is no time to wait. Security in Europe depends on security of Ukraine," the Lithuanian president underlined.
Nausėda urged all nations supporting Ukraine to continue supplying advanced weaponry tailored to its needs, including air defence systems and deep strike capabilities, to transfer military technologies and to jointly support defence research and development projects.
Nausėda emphasised the need for large-scale investment in Ukraine’s defence industry to address the production gaps and to enhance the country’s self-reliance, as well as the need to buy as many weapons as possible in Ukraine for Ukraine. New training programmes for the Ukrainian Armed Forces should also be developed and existing ones expanded, thereby enhancing their combat readiness, effectiveness and integration with NATO forces. Part of such training should take place in Ukraine itself.
The head of state also stressed the need to ensure continued financial support for Ukraine’s military needs, highlighting Lithuania’s commitment to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP as an example.
Regarding Ukraine’s prospects for EU membership, President Nausėda noted that early 2030 could be a potential target date for accession, with the first cluster of negotiations possibly opening in the coming weeks.
"Ultimately, Ukraine needs real security guarantees. NATO membership is undoubtedly the best, most effective, and – I am convinced – the cheapest option. It must remain on the table to strengthen our negotiating position," the head of state pointed out.
In addition to the leaders of Lithuania and Ukraine, the discussion was joined by the presidents of Finland and Latvia, as well as the Prime Ministers of Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Norway, Spain, and Sweden, President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
At the beginning of his visit, Nausėda lit a candle at the Memorial for the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. Later, a meeting with the president of Ukraine is scheduled in the Nordic-Baltic (NB8) format.