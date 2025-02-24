Ukraine’s security is Europe’s security – Nausėda

Presenting Lithuania’s position, the head of state emphasised that the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine is a crucial moment to reaffirm our commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom.

Nausėda emphasised the need for large-scale investment in Ukraine’s defence industry to address the production gaps and to enhance the country’s self-reliance, as well as the need to buy as many weapons as possible in Ukraine for Ukraine. New training programmes for the Ukrainian Armed Forces should also be developed and existing ones expanded, thereby enhancing their combat readiness, effectiveness and integration with NATO forces. Part of such training should take place in Ukraine itself.