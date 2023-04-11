Ukraine's Defence Minister Reznikov: Russian offensive is failing amid immense losses and time is on Ukraine’s side

So the General Staff continues to deal with the compensation for the losses that we are unfortunately experiencing at a calm, gradual pace, and we are certainly not short of manpower. However, the other issue, which you quite rightly mentioned, is that this manpower needs to be armed. And, of course, there is a strong desire to arm it with modern weapons.

Equally important is the training and preparation of people. At the very start, the regular army took the heaviest blow and withstood it. Those people who had been in the army before and had the relevant experience. They were joined by veterans from the beginning of the Russian and Ukrainian war, those who had served and fought since 2014. It was primarily those who had already served and fought who withstood the first waves of the invasion. But now, naturally, the country’s defence and security forces are filling up with people who need to be trained first. We are very grateful to our allies and partners who are also helping us in this very important area through various training programmes intended for our troops.