Ukraine and EU must not be excluded from peace talks, says Seimas speaker

"An attempt to push aside Ukraine from the negotiation process causes much concern. This concern is first of all ours, all Eastern block countries, as it seems that some disagreements are possible. History lessons have not been learned. […] A narrative is essentially being spread that brute force may justify everything. One who is stronger can pressure the international law. This is very dangerous," Skvernelis told ELTA on Thursday.
"I would like Europe to open its eyes again. Leaders of European countries must lay down the rules, not someone from the other side of the Atlantic. The EU must very clearly participate in this process and state that no decision may be adopted without Europe, without Ukraine," said Skvernelis.
The Seimas speaker said that just peace can be achieved only by taking into consideration Ukraine’s conditions. He stressed that Ukraine must be the main country negotiating over peace and peace conditions. He says claims that Ukraine must come to terms that it would lose territory are incomprehensible.
On Wednesday, Trump had a phone call with Putin and said that negotiations on ending the three-year war in Ukraine should be started immediately.