Two thirds of Lithuanians would agree with 4-day workweek

According to the public opinion poll, 67% of the respondents would agree to work 4 days a week and have 3 days off. 68% would welcome if the pay remained the same despite shorter workweek, while 4% would agree to work for a lower wage.
However, 15% of the polled opposed the idea of a four-day workweek, while 18% did not have an opinion on the matter.
The poll showed that the idea of a shorter workweek has the most support among young people under 30 years of age (78%), people with the highest monthly household income (74%), specialists and civil servants (77%), workers and farmers (76%), students (74%) and people raising underage children (75%).
The idea of a four-day workweek is more often opposed by retirees (23%), people with university degrees (27%), public sector employees (20%) and people of other than Lithuanian nationality (22%).
The poll commissioned by LRT was conducted on 8-24 March by the market and public opinion research company Baltijos tyrimai. 1,020 residents of Lithuania were interviewed.