Two suspects in Foxpay money laundering probe released on bail – prosecutor’s office

"We confirm that by the decision of the prosecutor in charge of the pre-trial investigation, several precautionary measures have been imposed on Navickas: a cash deposit of EUR 100,000 and a written obligation not to leave the country and not to communicate with concrete persons. Similar precautionary measures (with a smaller bail amount of EUR 50,000) have been imposed on Trinkūnaitė," a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General’s Office, Elena Martinonienė, told ELTA on Monday evening.