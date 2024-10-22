Two suspects in Foxpay money laundering probe released on bail – prosecutor’s office

Trinkūnaitė and Navickas were among seven individuals arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of money laundering and corruption.
"We confirm that by the decision of the prosecutor in charge of the pre-trial investigation, several precautionary measures have been imposed on Navickas: a cash deposit of EUR 100,000 and a written obligation not to leave the country and not to communicate with concrete persons. Similar precautionary measures (with a smaller bail amount of EUR 50,000) have been imposed on Trinkūnaitė," a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General’s Office, Elena Martinonienė, told ELTA on Monday evening.
The group of accomplices allegedly laundered at least EUR 17 million between 2023 and 2024, according to the pre-trial investigation.