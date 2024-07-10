Two percent GDP funding for defence no longer enough – Nausėda

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, President Nausėda stated that 2% of GDP defence funding is no longer enough.

„Lithuania is setting an example and aligning with Poland, and is demonstrating that spending can and needs to be increased,“ said Nausėda.

He believes that new defence spending recommendations will be established for NATO countries and this will exceed 2% of GDP.

According to the president, the NATO summit in Vilnius last year already had an effect as just 9 countries had earmarked 2% of GDP for defence before, but the number of countries has increased to 23 afterwards.