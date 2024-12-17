Two deputy defmins take office

Aleksa will be in charge of defence policy, defence planning for the national defence system, military service and conscription, and policy on state budget appropriations and their management.
Godliauskas will oversee strategic communication, civil resistance readinesss, mobilisation, hybrid threat resilience, cyber security, crisis management and civil protection in the national defence system.
University lecturers and political scientists Giedrius Česnakas and Arturas Plokšto joined the team of advisers to Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė, according to the ministry. Ignas Grinevičius, former journalist and TV presenter, was appointed as the minister’s spokesman.