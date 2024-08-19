Twenty people hurt in bus crash

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD), a report about the accident was received at around 5:55 a.m. on Monday.

A bus travelling from Riga (Latvia) to Kaliningrad (Russia) drove of the road and flipped on its side near Žygėnai village, Šakiai district.

Rescuers said that around 47 people were aboard the bus. At least 20 passengers were taken to hospital. Two people were trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by rescuers.

A large presence of emergency services was at the scene.