Turnout at nearly 170,000 as early voting closes

This accounts for 7.1% of all voters on the electoral roll. There are 2,385,234 eligible voters in Lithuania.
„Due to the very high turnout, some polling stations still have queues of voters after 8 p.m. In such cases, the Electoral Commission records the end of the queue and all voters who have arrived before 8 p.m. are allowed to cast their ballots,“ the VRK said in a statement.
During the three days of early voting, the highest voter turnout (over 29%) was observed in Neringa municipality. The turnout was also high in the districts of Birštonas (15.5%), Ignalina (12.5%) and Varėna (12.1%), as well as in the town of Palanga (11.7%) and districts of Lazdijai (11%) and Kupiškis (10.3%).
Meanwhile, the least active voters were in the districts of Šalčininkai, Kaunas, Vilnius, city of Klaipėda, districts of Kretinga, Šiauliai and Panevėžys. So far the turnout in these municipalities is below 5%.
Eight candidates are contending in the presidential election: nominee of the party Democrats For Lithuania Giedrimas Jeglinskas, Labour Party’s leader Andrius Mazuronis, incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda, Conservative (TS-LKD) nominee Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, independents Eduardas Vaitkus and Ignas Vėgėlė, Freedom Party’s nominee Dainius Žalimas and former MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis.
Simultaneously with the first round of the presidential race, people will also vote in the referendum on the amendment of Article 12 of the Constitution that would enable Lithuanians to hold multiple citizenship.
The coming Sunday, 12 May, is the Election Day. People will also vote in the referendum on the retention of the Lithuanian citizenship.