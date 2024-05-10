Turnout at nearly 170,000 as early voting closes

This accounts for 7.1% of all voters on the electoral roll. There are 2,385,234 eligible voters in Lithuania.

„Due to the very high turnout, some polling stations still have queues of voters after 8 p.m. In such cases, the Electoral Commission records the end of the queue and all voters who have arrived before 8 p.m. are allowed to cast their ballots,“ the VRK said in a statement.

During the three days of early voting, the highest voter turnout (over 29%) was observed in Neringa municipality. The turnout was also high in the districts of Birštonas (15.5%), Ignalina (12.5%) and Varėna (12.1%), as well as in the town of Palanga (11.7%) and districts of Lazdijai (11%) and Kupiškis (10.3%).