TS-LKD member suspected of spying for Russia’s GRU – prosecutors

On Monday, the Prosecutor General’s Office held a press conference to announce that it had completed a pre-trial investigation into spying against Lithuania. A politician of the TS-LKD party allegedly gathered information for the GRU, said Artūras Urbelis, chief prosecutor at the Organised Crime and Corruption Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The man is also a member of the Lithuanian Union of Political Prisoners and Deportees, Urbelis said.