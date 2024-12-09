TS-LKD member suspected of spying for Russia’s GRU – prosecutors

On Monday, the Prosecutor General’s Office held a press conference to announce that it had completed a pre-trial investigation into spying against Lithuania. A politician of the TS-LKD party allegedly gathered information for the GRU, said Artūras Urbelis, chief prosecutor at the Organised Crime and Corruption Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
The man is also a member of the Lithuanian Union of Political Prisoners and Deportees, Urbelis said.
The politician allegedly collected information about political parties, state institutions, and the economic life of the country, according to law enforcement. There is no evidence that he could have gathered and use classified information, the chief prosecutor said.
According to Urbelis, the suspect was able to approach the TS-LKD leadership and members of other parties.