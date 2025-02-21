2025.02.21 16:58

TS-LKD leader vows support for Government on ’wise’ defence funding solutions

 
MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas, TS-LKD leader
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) is ready to back the Government’s initiatives on higher defence funding, despite the havoc wreaked by the Nemunas Dawn chair, says party leader Laurynas Kasčiūnas, former defence minister.

"As a constructive opposition, we will support wise decisions even if, for example, Gintautas Paluckas has problems with Žemaitaitis. We are the ones who will be able to give our backing," Kasčiūnas told Žinių radijas on Friday.

"To maintain the division, to ensure that borrowing does not get very expensive, because it will cost dear, we need to have a vision of moving forward with sustainable defence financing and increasing public revenues," the newly elected TS-LKD leader said.

However, he went on, the Social Democrat-led Government has not yet proposed concrete solutions to meet the targets set by the State Defence Council (NDC) in a sustainable way.

"The Government does not have any concrete plans on how to do this yet," Kasčiūnas said.

