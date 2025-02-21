TS-LKD leader vows support for Government on ’wise’ defence funding solutions

"As a constructive opposition, we will support wise decisions even if, for example, Gintautas Paluckas has problems with Žemaitaitis. We are the ones who will be able to give our backing," Kasčiūnas told Žinių radijas on Friday.

"To maintain the division, to ensure that borrowing does not get very expensive, because it will cost dear, we need to have a vision of moving forward with sustainable defence financing and increasing public revenues," the newly elected TS-LKD leader said.

However, he went on, the Social Democrat-led Government has not yet proposed concrete solutions to meet the targets set by the State Defence Council (NDC) in a sustainable way.