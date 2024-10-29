TS-LKD deputy chair Survila quits

"I have no doubt that there will be a chance for deeper and broader reflection and analysis at a later stage, but today we also need quicker decisions. With the decision taken and announced this morning by TS-LKD Chairman Gabrielius Landsbergis to step down and suspend his political activities, I felt it was right to do the same," Survila wrote on Facebook on Monday evening.
Survila also recalled that he has not stand for election to the Seimas and has no interest in being part of "immediate politics."
Earlier on Monday Landsbergis announced that Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, first deputy chair of the Conservative party, has taken over as acting party leader. She said the party will be electing new chair in January next year.
The TS-LKD secured 28 seats in the next Parliament, data of the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) show. In the 2020 Seimas election, the party was the winner with MP 50 seats.