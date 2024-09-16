TS-LKD approves party manifesto in congress

The political programme titled „Ginti ir Auginti“ (Defend and Grow) has been discussed in a number of roundtables with a number of different public policy interest groups in key programmatic areas, and has been debated with experts in the fields, the Conservatives’ said in a press release.
The pre-election manifesto is centred on the vision for Lithuania for the coming ten years, the strength of the state to defend itself against external enemies and its resilience internally.
„Both sides are closely interrelated, so let us strengthen Lithuania’s security so that our efforts become an engine for its progress and further prosperity. Our vision of ’defend and grow’ embodies this link. In the current threatening situation, we first and foremost emphasise the need to defend – to protect the country, its citizens and the progress they have achieved,“ Conservative party leader Gabrielius Landsbergis is cited as saying in the press release.
Landsbergis addressed his party members via videoteleconferencing as he was still in Kyiv on Sunday.
The „defend“ part of the TS-LKD election programme covers the work that has been done and needs to be done in the field of national defence, the efficiency of the defence system, and a forward-looking and proactive foreign policy.
The „grow“ part of the programme emphasises the resilience of the Lithuanian people, care for people in the fields of social policy, education, health, the cultural environment, clean nature, rural-urban harmony, and the state’s creativity in the economic, energy, and public sectors, the party said.
On the eve of the TS-LKD extraordinary congress, a meeting of Conservatives adopted a declaration drafted by Professor Vytautas Landsbergis, honorary chair of the party. The document outlines 13 lessons for the future and gives a pledge to form a coalition only with traditional centre-right and centre-left parties in the event of success in the Seimas elections.