TS-LKD approves party manifesto in congress

The political programme titled „Ginti ir Auginti“ (Defend and Grow) has been discussed in a number of roundtables with a number of different public policy interest groups in key programmatic areas, and has been debated with experts in the fields, the Conservatives’ said in a press release.

The pre-election manifesto is centred on the vision for Lithuania for the coming ten years, the strength of the state to defend itself against external enemies and its resilience internally.

„Both sides are closely interrelated, so let us strengthen Lithuania’s security so that our efforts become an engine for its progress and further prosperity. Our vision of ’defend and grow’ embodies this link. In the current threatening situation, we first and foremost emphasise the need to defend – to protect the country, its citizens and the progress they have achieved,“ Conservative party leader Gabrielius Landsbergis is cited as saying in the press release.