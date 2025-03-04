Trump’s move to pause aid to Ukraine comes as no surprise, says Nausėda’s adviser

"This is no surprise. Trump has said it before that he will try to pressure both sides to sit at the negotiating table. What he is doing now is a continuation of the policy that he announced. The signal has been received. There will be a meeting of the European Council this week, and this issue will certainly be discussed there," Marius Česnulevičius told Žinių radijas on Tuesday morning.
Europe is committed to continuing to support Ukraine, the presidential adviser said.
"At the European level (…) there is a shared vision that Russia is an existential threat. We see Ukraine’s freedom not only through the lens of Ukraine itself, but also through the lens of our own security," Česnulevičius said.
The US president suspended military aid to Ukraine on Monday, a White House official said, sharply escalating pressure on Kyiv to agree to peace negotiations with Russia, AFP reported.
The pause has gone into effect immediately and impacts hundreds of millions of dollars of weaponry in the process of being sent to Ukraine, The New York Times said.