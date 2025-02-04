Trump invited to attend Bucharest Nine summit in Vilnius – Nausėda

"We have invited Donald Trump to the Bucharest Nine meeting in Vilnius. I know that Poland has also invited him to the Three Seas Summit in Warsaw. It would be nice if Donald Trump would accept at least one of these invitations," Nausėda told LRT reporters in Brussels.

"It would be a great opportunity for all of us to talk about issues that are important both for the European Union, and particularly for the eastern flank of NATO, our region," he added.

Vilnius will host the Bucharest Nine summit in June this year,