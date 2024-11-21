2024.11.21 16:02

Trump coming to power may accelerate European defence efforts – MP

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: Julius Kalinskas | Elta

Social Democratic MP Dovilė Šakalienė, a potential candidate for the defence minister’s position, thinks that Donald Trump becoming the president of the United States again might push Europe to boost her own security.

"In this case the emergence of Donald Trump is a positive factor because he recently said that Europe invests disproportionately little in her defence. We are the world’s richest region, but when we compare how much we earmark for defence and how much we could allocate there is a complete discrepancy," Šakalienė said in an interview to public television LRT on Wednesday.

"We are still too reliant on the United States of America. European leaders very clearly realise who will be the new American president and perhaps this may give some acceleration," she added.

Earlier this year, Trump said that NATO member states should spend at least 3 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence instead of the current 2 percent guideline.

