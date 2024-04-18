Traffic renewed at Medininkai border post

The fire erupted at around 2:40 a.m. Thursday when customs officers were inspecting a Porsche Cayenne registered in Belarus. It was determined that a dual citizen of Poland and Belarus was smuggling 20 cigarette cartons (200 cigarettes) in hiding places installed in the car. The inspection was not completed due to the fire. It is unclear whether the vehicle contained more smuggled goods.
The blaze was extinguished at around 6:49 a.m. The car, the inspection hangar and part of an administrative building burnt down.
The driver was given a citation for smuggling and was later released.
Traffic through the border crossing point fully resumed on Thursday afternoon.