Traffic renewed at Medininkai border post

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Medininkai border post, associative photo
Medininkai border post, associative photo
PHOTO: ELTA / Žygimantas Gedvila

Traffic at Medininkai border post was renewed between Belarus and Lithuania on Thursday afternoon. It had been interrupted when a car caught fire and burned down a hangar on the Lithuanian side at night.

The fire erupted at around 2:40 a.m. Thursday when customs officers were inspecting a Porsche Cayenne registered in Belarus. It was determined that a dual citizen of Poland and Belarus was smuggling 20 cigarette cartons (200 cigarettes) in hiding places installed in the car. The inspection was not completed due to the fire. It is unclear whether the vehicle contained more smuggled goods.

The blaze was extinguished at around 6:49 a.m. The car, the inspection hangar and part of an administrative building burnt down.

The driver was given a citation for smuggling and was later released.

Traffic through the border crossing point fully resumed on Thursday afternoon.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions