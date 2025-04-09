Trade war causes additional tension in current geopolitical context – defmin

"Given the overall geopolitical context, this situation undoubtedly creates additional tension and indeed much sensitivity when it comes to defence industry development facilities. This is a criteria that will have to be taken into account when planning our further actions," the minister told reporters Wednesday.

She added that in the current situation everyone is assessing the changes that are planned or are ongoing.

However, the minister said there is no sign that the US would be planning to withdraw its forces from NATO’s eastern flank.