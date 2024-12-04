Too many compromises and too little initiative from rejected nominees, says Nausėda

On Wednesday, Nausėda signed the decree approving the line-up of the new Government. The Cabinet so far will be two ministers short as it is still unclear who will head the Ministries of Environment and Justice.

"There was no clear vision, especially for the first half of 2027. One of the candidates (I will not mention his name) said that he had not yet read about it, but that he would definitely do that. This is not about reading, it is about writing, because it is the minister who should be developing our strategy and priorities for what Lithuania is going to do during the presidency [of the EU]," Nausėda told LRT TV on Wednesday.