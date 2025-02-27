Too early to say what impact US tariffs may have on Lithuania – PM

It is still unclear whether the US plans to introduce tariffs on all goods or just cars and services, the prime minister told the radio station Žinių radijas on Thursday.

Paluckas says Lithuania exports around EUR 1.6-1.7 billion worth of goods and services to the United States, whereas furniture manufacturers would likely be the most affected by tariffs. Furniture industry may be more sensitive, and it would be more difficult for it to find other exports markets as it competes not only in quality but also in price.