Too early to say what impact US tariffs may have on Lithuania – PM

It is still unclear whether the US plans to introduce tariffs on all goods or just cars and services, the prime minister told the radio station Žinių radijas on Thursday.
Paluckas says Lithuania exports around EUR 1.6-1.7 billion worth of goods and services to the United States, whereas furniture manufacturers would likely be the most affected by tariffs. Furniture industry may be more sensitive, and it would be more difficult for it to find other exports markets as it competes not only in quality but also in price.
The PM also wondered if tariffs would be applied to the service sector and Lithuanian startups, including unicorns (companies valued over EUR 1 billion), for many of whom the US is a major market.
On Wednesday, Trump vowed to slap 25% tariffs on goods from the EU, claiming that the EU has taken advantage of the USA, does not accept American cars, farm products and that "the European Union was formed in order to screw the United States".