2025.02.10 17:06

Too early to say if trade war with USA would affect Lithuania – PM

 
President of the United States Donald Trump
President of the United States Donald Trump
PHOTO: MANDEL NGAN | Scanpix

Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas thinks it is too early to estimate whether tariffs on aluminium and steel, which President of the United States Donald Trump plans to impose on the European Union, may have a direct effect on Lithuania.

"Yesterday, we discussed with President of the European Commission [Ursula von der Leyen] about potential consequences of trade wars for the Lithuanian economy. It is too early to draw conclusions as broad tariffs are not imposed on Europe directly," Paluckas told reporters Monday.

According to the prime minister, tariffs on the steel industry would have little effect on Lithuania directly. However, before making further judgement, he suggested waiting for the relationship to settle between the EU and the USA.

Earlier, US President Trump announced plans to introduce 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the United States.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions