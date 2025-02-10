Too early to say if trade war with USA would affect Lithuania – PM

"Yesterday, we discussed with President of the European Commission [Ursula von der Leyen] about potential consequences of trade wars for the Lithuanian economy. It is too early to draw conclusions as broad tariffs are not imposed on Europe directly," Paluckas told reporters Monday.

According to the prime minister, tariffs on the steel industry would have little effect on Lithuania directly. However, before making further judgement, he suggested waiting for the relationship to settle between the EU and the USA.