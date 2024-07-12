Thursday’s storm left more than 7,000 households without power

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD), in four cases trees fell on cars.

Firefighters-rescuers responded to 23 calls about fallen trees in Kaunas county, 14 in Šiauliai county, 10 in Panevėžys county, 8 in Utena county, 7 in Marijampolė county, 2 in Vilnius county and 2 in Alytus county.

According to electricity and gas distribution company ESO (Energijos skirstymo operatorius), power cuts affected 7,463 households on Thursday afternoon. Yet the company was prepared for the storm and teams of electricians were working to restore power.