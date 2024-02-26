Three out of 4 Ukrainian war refugees plan to return to Ukraine

Currently, 17% of Ukrainian refugees are undecided about their return.

25% of the polled Ukrainians in Lithuania said that financial stability remained to be a major challenge, 21% named the language barrier, 19% long-term rental of accommodation and 19% named employment.

Although Ukrainian refugees identified financial stability as the primary issue in Lithuania and Latvia (25% and 38% respectively), yet in Estonia the language barrier was the main problem (42%). Long-term rental of accommodation was an issue in Latvia and Estonia as well (17% and 21%), as were challenges with employment (31% in Latvia and 33% in Estonia).

Head of IOM Lithuania Eitvydas Bingelis says integration challenges have replaced the issue of the basic needs of Ukrainian refugees.