Three Lithuanian news websites among EU media outlets banned by Russia

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Andrius Ufartas

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it had blocked access to dozens of European Union (EU) media outlets, including three Lithuanian news websites lrt.lt, 15min.lt and lrytas.lt.

Brussels and other capital cities of the EU bloc chose a path of escalation, forcing Moscow to undertake mirror and proportionate retaliatory measures, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also announced it had sanctioned media outlets in Latvia, Estonia, Finland and Germany. The move also targeted news websites, radio and TV stations in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Ireland, Italy and a number of other countries.

The ministry said Russia would reconsider removing its ban if the EU lifts its recent sanctions on the Russian media.

In May, the EU imposed sanctions on Russia’s state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, state-owned Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, the Voice of Europe (VOE) platform and the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia, which also owns a TV channel.

