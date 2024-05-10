Three irregular migrants tried to access Lithuania from Belarus on Thursday

Latvian border protection service detected 8 irregular migrants as they tried to cross the border from Belarus on Thursday, whereas Poland turned away as many as 346 foreigners who intended to enter the country illegally from Belarus on Wednesday.
So far in 2024, by 10 May, the VSAT has prevented 188 irregular migrants from accessing Lithuania via Belarus. The figure stood at 2,643 in 2023.
Since the start of the migrant crisis caused by Belarus in 2021, Lithuania has thwarted more than 22 thousand illegal border crossing attempts.