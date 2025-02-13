Three detainees, including US citizen, freed in Belarus and brought to Lithuania

"Wonderful news! Three hostages of the Belarus regime have just been released. All of them are now safe in Vilnius. One of the released, activist Alena Maushuk, is in a serious health condition, and we are now bringing her to a safe place. But most importantly – she is alive and out of this hell. Huge thanks to US President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and the US State Department for their joint efforts in making this happen," Tiskhanouskaya wrote on social platform X.